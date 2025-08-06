Ghazal Ho Gayi Music Review

Ghazal, in simple terms, can be described as a poem through which one expresses or conveys feelings of love or romance. In India, ghazals became extremely popular in the ‘70s and the ‘80s and led to the emergence of star ghazal singers like Jagjit Singh, Pankaj Udhas, Hariharan, Talat Aziz and Chandas Dass, among others. Ghazals continued to flourish till the mid-2000s. In the last several years, one has seen music labels being reluctant about promoting ghazals. One, therefore, has seen very few ghazal-based albums releasing in the last few years.

Since they become very rare, one feels a sense of joy whenever a new ghazal album comes out. ‘Ghazal Ho Gayi’, a new ghazal album released by Saregama, features six original ghazals written by Haider Amaan Haider. Each of these six ghazals has been composed and sung by Shaan.

In the past, Shaan has been a part of a music outfit called Superbia along with composer Gourov Dasgupta and music producer Roshin Balu. As a solo composer, too, he has composed for films, television and his own independent music label. One, however, cannot remember the last time he came up with a ghazal-styled melody. As a singer, though, he has sung a few ghazals including ‘Neend Mein Hai’ (‘Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi’) which was written and composed by Ravindra Jain. It is also important to mention here that Shaan started out as a pop singer and belted out several memorable songs in that space but some of his most memorable Hindi films songs, including ‘Chaand Sifarish’ (‘Fanaa’) and ‘Jabse Tere Naina’ (‘Saawariya’), happen to be the ones steeped in traditional melody.

The album opens with “Jab Bhi Woh Muskurane Lagte Hai”. The “hai” here should have, ideally, been written as “hain”. “Jab bhi woh muskurane lagte hain, saare mausam suhaane lagte hain”, the simple and heartfelt opening lines of this Haider Amaan Haider ghazal set to tune by Shaan start the album on a good note. The tune is pleasant and complements the mushy lines well. The backgrounds are good with the guitar (Bhushan Chitnis) and mouth organ (uncredited) pieces standing out.

“Usey Dekhe Zamana Ho Gaya”, unlike the first ghazal on the album, is driven by a sombre mood. Shaan creates a tune that serves as a good accompaniment to the melancholic lines written by Haider Amaan Haider. Though one is not sure, one gets the feeling the ghazal was written first and set to tune later. That, of course, is the way most ghazals are moulded in a musical structure. However, there have been exceptions and that is the reason one can never be sure. While the song features a techno-based ambient background, one does notice the sound of the woodwinds and cimbalom, played by I D Rao and Pauline respectively.

“Banke Dhadkan” has a slightly dark and moody vibe which you get used to as you keep listening to it. “Mujhko kya qaid karega zamaane ka nizaam, ek din khud hi main duniya ko rihaai dunga…”, the lines written by Haider Amaan Haider are the highlight of this track. The musical interludes, largely filled by flute pieces (played by Parth Shankar) and the sound of ghatam (uncredited), contribute towards enhancing the melancholy in the song.

“Ghazal Ho Gayi”, the ghazal which forms the title of the album, is the fourth-listed track on the album. The ghazal talks about an individual who is besotted with the beauty of a woman. “Phool ki pattiyon par lab-e-ishq se naam uska likha aur ghazal ho gayi”, Haider Amaan Haider writes some wonderfully imaginative lines. The bass guitar pieces, played by Ishan Das, leave a mark.

A shift in mood happens with “Yun Jo Pardes”, a ghazal which talks about the kind of emotions an individual goes through when he lives in a foreign land and misses his family back home. “Jab bhi yaad aaye dar-o-baam puraane ghar ke, dil mein ik abr utha, aankhon se barsaat hui”, Haider Amaan Haider manages to evoke emotions through his poetry. Despite the lines being heavy on emotions, Shaan composes a tune that is relatively light and quite accessible.

“Phir Hui Shaam”, one of the most intense ghazals on the album, is the last one to arrive. The tune, composed by Shaan, holds up and the track has several dramatic highs to ensure you remain engaged as a listener. “Dil yahi sochke seene mein chhupaya rab ne, ek lahad chahiye thi gham ko dabaane ke liye”, Haider Amaan Haider’s ghazal, steeped in melancholy, comprises of several memorable lines.

As stated earlier, it is rare to see a full-fledged ghazal album releasing in today’s times. What is even rarer is to see a mainstream playback singer composing and releasing a ghazal album. Shaan has managed to do that and for that itself, he deserves to be applauded. The album, apart from catering to those who enjoy ghazals, should also appeal to fans of Shaan who had been waiting to see him come up with a solo album.