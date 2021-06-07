Kartik Aaryan’s act in Silvat is catching attention after five years and here are the five reasons why

Now this one totally caught me by surprise. Though Kartik Aaryan has made a name for himself with back to back successes under his belt in the form of Pati Patni aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar La Punchnama 2, in the midst of this all he also did a short film Silvat. Considering its duration of 45 minutes, it wasn’t entirely a short film which usually lasts 15-20 minutes. However, somehow the movie was not in my radar and I missed it for five long years despite its release in 2016. As I chanced upon watching it over the weekend at ZEE5, I was amazed at how there is a lot more to him than being a lover-boy-next-door.

Here are the five reasons why those who have loved Kartik Aaryan’s films during last 10 years, ever since he made a successful debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, need to watch him in Silvat.

This is the only film where he has worked with a female director and with Tanuja Chandra at the helm of affairs, there is definite sensitivity which is evident in his performance. While he is indeed carrying his inherent charm, it is all subdued with a lot of subtext in there. This is the only Muslim social that he has done in his decade long career. As a lower middle class tailor who falls in love with a married woman (Amal Farooque) who has seen her Gulf based husband for only one week in her five year marriage, he lets his expressions and thoughtful gestures (getting paratha-halwa for her, ferrying her to get ‘chai patti’, stitching her designer suit overnight) do the talking You do get to see that trademark smile of Kartik at a couple of places for sure. Watch him when he says ‘kuch aur hi maang liya hota’ with his heart totally in, or offers to serve breakfast to the love of her life at her own place, and you know that the actor in him has stayed consistent over the years This isn’t the kind of film where he gets into a monologue. In fact he hardly speaks here. He knows that he is venturing into a zone which is taboo and the forbidden apple could well be out of his reach. The love that he has for the woman in question is platonic as he knows that eventually, it won’t quite have a happy ending Unlike his films right from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Love Aaj Kal which have all boasted of chartbuster songs in dozens, Silvat isn’t a film where Kartik Aaryan is singing or dancing. Instead, he marvels upon the ‘shaayari’ by Faiz Anwar Faiz with the love of his life, even though he sheepishly admits that he couldn’t follow a word of it.

Silvat is one hidden gem which deserves a dekko. Do catch it for Kartik Aaryan if you want to see a different side of his and you won’t regret it.