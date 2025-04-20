Logout Movie Review

In the last few years, one has seen a bunch of digital or screen-life thrillers being made in India. One of the notable films made in this genre, in the recent times, has been Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘CTRL’ (2024). ‘Logout’, featuring Babil Khan in the lead role, is the latest film to depict the horrors of the digital world we are all consumed by today. The film has been written by Biswapati Sarkar, who has been one of the breakout actors and writers of the internet era. Amit Golani, who has to his credit shows like ‘Kaala Paani’ and ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, has directed the film.

Pratyush Dua (Babil Khan) is an influencer who is known for making funny videos on/for the internet. Pratyush, whose ‘Laila Majnu’ videos are highly popular, enjoys a huge fan base which refers to him as ‘Pratman’. Pratyush is just a few followers away from hitting the 10-million mark on a social networking website that has been modelled on Instagram. Reaching this milestone will enable Pratyush to get his hands on a lucrative deal from a brand that will play an important role in propelling his growth as an influencer forward. Pratyush’s closest competitor in this world of influencers is Ankita (Anisha Victor) who has a similar follower count. Pratyush fears that if Ankita gets to the 10-million mark first, he will lose the all-important deal to her. One morning, as Pratyush gets up after partying the night away, he finds his phone missing. A panic-stricken Pratyush tries to track his phone with the help of the internet on his computer system. Suddenly, he gets a message on his computer from an ID called ‘Pratmaniac1’. The user introduces herself as Abha and tells that she knows where his phone and will help him get it back. Abha also tells Pratyush that she is his biggest fan and is extremely excited to speak to him. With Abha’s help, Pratyush hopes to get his phone, a device without which he loses his identity, back.

The story, by Biswapati Sarkar, has tremendous potential. In the film, we see an influencer going through a harrowing time. However, this is the kind of situation any of us could find ourselves in. When Pratyush panics when he realizes he has lost or misplaced his phone, you can feel the emotions he is going through. When he goes to extreme lengths to get it back, you sympathize with him. The screenplay takes several twists and turns in the first half and the best part is that most of them feel plausible. The film opens with a thrilling sequence, the details of which are revealed much later. As the film moves forward, you stay with Pratyush and keep wondering what will happen next.

The second half, though engaging, is not as gripping as the first half. The film tries to touch upon many important themes or issues but does not explore them to the fullest. Smriti, who is introduced to the viewers as Pratyush’s girlfriend, could have had a much more important role to play in the narrative. Mental health concerns, too, are addressed but not in a very impactful manner. The climax has its moments but could have been fleshed out much better. It would also have been a good idea to show how Pratyush lost his phone and how somebody else gets in possession of it.

Biswapati Sarkar’s screenplay has several interesting moments but is also saddled with some loose ends. While a plethora of sequences keep you on the edge of your seat, there are some that do not create the desired impact. The dialogues penned by him are simple, relatable and impactful. As a director, Amit Golani does the best out of the script written by Sarkar. His direction plays an important role in making this thriller engaging and exciting.

Sukant Panigrahy’s production design, especially the way he sets up Pratyush’s house, is very good. The background score (Haroon & Gavin) is impactful. The camerawork, by Pooja Gupte, is just right for a genre like this. The team, in-charge of the VFX and graphics, deserves a lot of appreciation for bringing in a sense of authenticity to the proceedings. The costumes (Pampa Biswas) have been appropriately designed/picked for each character. The editing (Atanu Mukherjee) is up to the mark.

Babil Khan, owing to the nature and genre of the film, gets the maximum screen time and he makes the most out of it. He brings the various shades of Pratyush, including his vulnerability, effectively to the fore, Nimisha Nair leaves a lasting impression with the way she expresses various emotions through her voice. More than her screen presence, it’s her dialogue delivery that one notices. Gandharv Dewan does well in a brief role. Bhuvan Bam’s cameo does not leave much of an impact. Rasika Dugal does very well in a brief appearance.

‘Logout’ is an engaging thriller that shows a mirror to us about the ‘digital reality’ we live in today. While the film falters on a few counts, it does manage to engage one consistently and makes one aware about a few important issues effectively.