Music Review Tu Meri Poori Kahani

1993 proved to be a defining year in Anu Malik’s career as a music director. While the composer had delivered several hits in the ‘80s, his career was going through a slump back then. The music of ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee’, both 1993 releases, gave a major fillip to Malik’s career and paved the way for him becoming one of the most sought after composers of the decade. While ‘Baazigar’ was a theatrical release, ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee’ was the first film to be released by Zee TV. The newly launched channel, in fact, had widely promoted it as the “first Indian satellite film”.

‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee’ remains one of the best albums put together by Anu Malik. The film had a bunch of soulful songs, including ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’, ‘Dil Mein Sanam Ki Soorat’ and ‘Dil Deta Hai Ro Ro Duhai’, which continue to be heard till date. The songs boasted of some brilliant poetry written by Kaifi Azmi, Qateel Shifai and Zameer Kazmi. While Shifai wrote majority of the songs, one song each was written by Azmi (‘Aane Wala Kal Ek Sapna’) and Kazmi (‘Dil Mein Sanam Ki Surat’).

After ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee’, Mahesh Bhatt and Anu Malik went on to collaborate on several films. ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’, however, is their first collaboration in many years. While Bhatt has been created as the creator of the film, the film has been directed by Suhrita Das. All the songs have been composed by Malik and written by Shweta Bothra. The music production has been handled by Tubby Sharma. It is quite rare to see an album being 120 minutes long. The long length of this album seems to be driven by the fact that every song has an alternate version. The title track has two.

As you hear the prelude of “Tu Meri Poori Kahani”, the title track, no doubt remains in your mind about it being an Anu Malik number. It faintly reminds one of the prelude of ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’ from ‘Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayee’. As Papon enters the scene, you realize Anu had some of his popular romantic numbers from the ‘90s playing in his mind while composing this tune. Though the sense of over-familiarity seems bothersome initially, you do not mind it after a point as the track, overall, is pleasant.

Papon does complete justice to a song which, if made two decades ago, would have been offered to Kumar Sanu. The female version of the song has been sung by Anmol Malik who renders it in a style quite different from that of Papon. Vishal Mishra gives the song a new flavor through his rendition in its rock version. He sings the song with a lot of intensity which works very well for it.

In the ‘90s and early 2000s, Anu Malik composed several songs which had a Latin music feel to them. “Yeh Ishq Hai” is composed in a similar style. Just like the title track, it reminds one of many of the popular songs composed by Malik in that time. Again, one does not have much to complain as the song keeps you engaged throughout its duration. As a vocalist, Raghav pours his heart into the song. Another version, sung beautifully by Papon, appears towards the end. “Tere aansuon ka namak hoon main, sachchi hansi ki khanak hoon main, jo lipti hui hai teri rooh se, unn yaadon ki bheeni mahak hoon main”, the lyrics written by Shweta Bothra are simple and convey the emotions the protagonist is going through.

Next arrives “Kuch Toh Hai Woh”, the best track on the album. Years later, when Anu Malik looks back at his career, he might count it as one of his finest compositions. Going by the lyrics, one assumes the song arrives at a point in the film when the protagonist finds a ray of hope in her life after meeting someone. Aanandi Joshi sings the song with a lot of sincerity and emotions and that plays a key role in it making it so memorable. Though the track is more than seven minutes long, you wish for it to be longer. Papon sings the male version incredibly well. The song has been arranged very well by Tubby Sharma. Many of the music pieces, including the one heard at the 3:57 mark, stand out.

“Bhoolane ki tumko koshish jo ki, tum yaad aaye, bahut yaad aaye”, the lyrics written by Shweta Bothra set the tone for “Bhoolane Ki Tumko” which has a melancholic touch to it. Papon is known for lending his voice to several memorable ghazals in the past. Here is another one which one could expect him to add to his playlist for his ghazal concerts. Anu Malik composes a beautiful tune which does complete justice to the verses written by Bothra. The arrangements, by Tubby Sharma, enhance the emotions and sense of drama in the song. Aanandi Joshi’s rendition of the female version of the song is fabulous as well. One wishes there was another version which featured both Papon and Aanandi’s vocals.

The hangover of Anu Malik’s tunes from the ‘90s gets a bit too much to deal with in “Ab Jab Ki Tu Nahin”. As Aanandi Joshi (and Papon in the male version) render the line “tu hi hai, tu hi hai”, snatches of so many different but similar-sounding songs by the composer from the ‘90s start playing in your mind. One also wonders if the composer is aware of the similar musical elements and notes he is using while composing a new song. While the title track and “Yeh Ishq Hai” gave a sense of déjà vu, they did offer something fresh as well. This song, barring Papon and Aanandi’s vocal renditions, does not offer any redeeming factor.

The album, thankfully, gets back on track with “Kaun Hai Woh”. While the male version has been sung by Papon, the female version has been rendered by Aanandi Joshi. Unlike most of the songs on the album, which are intense, this one has an upbeat fervor to it. The song, therefore, brings a nice balance to the album. The hook line, in particular, is quite catchy. Anu Malik’s tune, Papon and Aanandi’s singing and the effervescent arrangements by Tubby Sharma, all contribute towards making this song enjoyable.

While not as memorable as some of the best work Mahesh Bhatt and Anu Malik have done together, ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’ has come at a time when one craves for albums which would have at least one or two soulful songs that one would want to hear for at least a few weeks, if not months. Most of the songs in ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’ are pleasant and the kind that would appeal to those who love soft melodies. While some of the songs do sound similar to songs which Malik churned out back in the day, this is one of the better albums one has seen the composer deliver in the last many years.