Saregama launches ‘Diya Aur Baati’, with Pramod Premi Yadav and Anupama Yadav

Enjoying a vast repository of music across languages, Saregama has always been at the forefront of bringing alive the best of music. After an array of successes, the music label is adding yet another gem to its regional credential with its latest Bhojpuri hit – ‘Diya Aur Baati’, in association with popular music duo Pramod Premi Yadav and Anupama Yadav, who are lending their voice to this soulful track.

Renowned for delivering some of the best Bhojpuri numbers, Pramod Premi Yadav along with Anupama Yadav recreates the magic of the iconic song Tare Hai Barati from the movie Virasat. The new song is set against the narrative of Lord Parvati expressing her love to Lord Shiva, and is a timely release given that the country is celebrating the holy month of Shraavan right now.

Commenting on the same, Pramod Premi Yadav said, “I feel privileged that I can offer a humble tribute to all my listeners in the holy period of Shraavan, with this beautiful composition. The music of my song is recreated from an iconic Hindi track from the film Virasat, and to mould that song into a Bhojpuri devotional track, has been a challenging yet lovely experience.”

For all the Bhojpuri music fans, you can check-out this latest creation ‘Diya Aur Baati’ sung by Pramod Premi Yadav and Anupama Yadav here: