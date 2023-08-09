OMG 2 Music Review

‘Oh My God – OMG!!’, released in 2012, had Himesh Reshammiya as the main composer. A song each, however, was composed by Sachin – Jigar (“Hari Bol”) and Meet Bros Anjjan (“Mere Nishaan”). The film, despite not being a musical, benefitted greatly from the music, especially the promotional number “Go Go Govinda”, which was composed by Himesh Reshammiya and written by Shabbir Ahmed. ‘OMG 2’, the sequel to the film, has four songs, each composed by a different composer (or team of composers). While the compositions have been credited to Sandesh Shandilya, Pranaay, Vikram Montrose, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Raahi and DJStrings, the songs have been written by Shekhar Astitwa, Ginny Diwan, Sandesh Shandilya, Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi and DJStrings.

“Oonchi Oonchi Waadi”, the opening song on the album, is a devotional number featuring simple lyrics and a free-flowing tune that is quite pleasant to listen to. Apart from lending his voice to the song, Hansraj Raghuvanshi also co-composes it with Raahi and DJStrings and shares writing credits with Kabeer Shukla and DJStrings. The musical arrangements, just like the tune, are simple and feature a well-balanced mix of flute, guitars and percussions.

The highlight of “Har Har Mahadev” are the verses written by Shekhar Astitwa. While listening to this song, sung and composed by Vikram Montrose, one can imagine Akshay Kumar, who plays Lord Shiva (or a ‘messenger of God’ after the film’s bitter war with the Censor Board), doing a taandav. Vikram, who has also produced the track, ensures that it has an intoxicating groove to it that also complements the visuals in the film. This is the kind of song parts of which one expect to be played at multiple junctures in the film.

“Ho Tayyar”, composed by Pranaay, written by Ginny Diwan and sung by Kailash Kher, is the best song on the soundtrack. Unlike the two songs one just heard, this one has a very Indian sound to it. Apart from putting together a robust composition and a catchy hook-line, Pranaay has also produced the song well. Ginny Diwan’s lyrics gel well with the tune and bring out the ‘motivational’ feel in the song effectively to the fore. Getting Kailash Kher on board as the lead vocalist works in favour of the song.

The album culminates with “Akelo Chal Padiyo”, a song where Sandesh Shandilya assumes the double role of the composer and lyricist. Just like “Ho Tayyar”, it has a motivational feel to it. However, the song is in a completely different space. The song has a simple tune that is easy on the lips. The folksy touch in the song comes alive through the use of percussions and the flute. As a singer, Shradha Mishra gives a good account of herself.

While ‘Oh My God – OMG!!’ had a twelve-track soundtrack, ‘OMG 2’ has a shorter album comprising of four songs. What one really missed here is the presence of a ‘big’ song that could have become a chartbuster a la “Go Go Govinda”. That being said, the album proves to be consistently engaging and each of the four songs stay within the realms of theme of the film.