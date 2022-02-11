Ranjish Hi Sahi Music Review

Rating 3.5

There was a time when the music of most films produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films would be exemplary. In the last couple of years, however, there has been a dip in the quality of music that one got to hear in the films produced by the banner. ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ is the first web-series produced by the Bhatt brothers’ newly formed company that will produce content for the digital space. As was the case with many other digital shows like ‘Bandish Bandits’ in the past, ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’, too, has an elaborate soundtrack comprising of as many as six songs.

Music was the hallmark of many of the films produced/directed by Mahesh Bhatt whose narrative had bits and pieces borrowed from his own life. ‘Naam’, ‘Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi’, ‘Zakhm’ and ‘Woh Lamhe’ – all these films had a popular soundtrack. Since ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ has been inspired by the incidents in Bhatt’s life when he was in a relationship with actress Parveen Babi, one expects the soundtrack to have songs of different moods and colours.

The soundtrack has been put together by the duo Aabhas and Shreyas. While the brothers have done a lot of work in the independent space, this is, perhaps, their first major mainstream work. Incidentally, this is the second time the Bhatts have (in a way) launched a music director duo comprising of two brothers. With the song ‘Maahi’ from ‘Raaz The Mystery Continues’, they had launched brothers Sharib and Toshi as music directors. Interestingly, just like Sharib and Toshi, Aabhas, too, had participated in music reality shows in the past. Ravi, the composer duo’s father, has penned the songs composed by them. Prasad Sashte, who has composed the background score of many films including ‘Namaste England’ and ‘Mulk’, has composed one song (“Ya Ilaahi”) that has been written by Shakeel Azmi.

The album opens with “Tham Sa Gaya” which is the ‘brightest’ or the ‘happiest’ romantic song on an album which is largely driven by very intense melodies. Despite the western orchestral arrangements, this well-composed song has a hint of Indian melody in it. It does remind one of some of the popular songs that have come from the Bhatt stable but Aabhas and Shreyas incorporate enough elements to ensure that it sounds fresh and original. The song benefits greatly from Vishal Mishra’s dexterous rendition.

Softly played piano notes mark the arrival of “Tera Uthke Yoon”, a ghazal featuring the velvety voice of Rekha Bhardwaj. The song arrives at a juncture in the show when an emotionally distraught Aamna Parvez (Amala Paul) silently requests Shankar, a married man she is hopelessly in love with, to stay back and not go back to his family. “Humne tanhaai ko ab tak sanwaara nahin, paas baitho ki abhi ik pal guzaara nahin….”, the lyrics (Ravi) beautifully encapsulate the feelings of the character.

Since the series revolves around the world of cinema, one is not surprised to see an ‘in-film’ song being a part of the album. “Teri Jafayein Sanam” is a song from a fictitious film which is being shot within the series. Carrying the kind of sound that one associates with the dance numbers being made for Hindi films churned out in the 70s, “Teri Jafayein Sanam” is great fun to listen to. Aabhas and Shreyas doff their hats to R.D Burman in this rollicking number that evokes nostalgia.

Aabhas gets behind the mic for “Tujh Par Royein”, a sombre number that arrives at an important juncture in the film. The philosophical song talks about love and the kind of pain it brings into your life. The tune, composed by Aabhas and Shreyas, is simple but highly effective. Ravi’s verses do complete justice to the immersive composition. One of the highlights of the song, undoubtedly, is the heartfelt rendition by Aabhas.

“Ya Ilaahi” is the second song on the album which features Javed Ali as the vocalist. Unlike the dance number “Teri Jafayein Sanam”, this is a devotional song that, in parts, is a qawalli. Prasad Sashte puts together a simple and effective tune. He layers it with minimal orchestral arrangements that complement the tune very well. Javed Ali sings the song beautifully and the lyrics (Shakeel Azmi) are very good.

“O Berehem Zindagi”, the last track to feature on the album is one of the best that this soundtrack has to offer. This jazz driven melody boasts of a highly engaging tune that keeps growing on you with every hearing. The song has a philosophical bent to it which is brought to the fore by Ash King’s expressive rendition and Ravi’s verses in equal measures. The song has a conversational quality to it which works very well for the situation it is created for.

As stated earlier, the music of some of the last films produced by Vishesh Films was largely underwhelming. ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’, however, boasts of a very good soundtrack that not only makes an impression while you watch the series but works as a standalone album as well. Aabhas and Shreyas deserve a pat on their back for creating songs of different genres and moods and putting them all in one delightful album. Prasad Sashte, too, leaves a mark with his sole contribution to the album.