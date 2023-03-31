Sita: A compelling film that makes a strong statement in less than 20 minutes

Even though we are living in an age where a large number of parents are encouraging their daughter to fulfill all the dreams and ambitions they have, issues like female foeticide continue to exist. ‘Sita’, a new short film that has dropped on Disney+ Hotstar, throws light on this issue. The short film has been written and directed by Abhinav and features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Yash Kanojiya in principal roles.

A middle-aged man leaves the body of an infant girl near the steps of a temple. While leaving the body of the infant there, the man has tears in his eyes. While one realizes he is feeling a little guilty about taking away the right of the baby to live, one can also sense that he was fully aware of what he was doing. Though he carries out this act in the middle of night when there is nobody on the streets, a young boy named Badri (Om Kanojiya) sees all of this happening in front of his eyes. He takes the baby in his arms and tries to make arrangement for her rites. While seeking help from different people, he meets a mysterious woman called Maithili (Shriya Pilgaonkar).

Through the lens of Badri, we see and get reminded of so many harsh truths pertaining to caste discrimination and gender-related biases in the country. Despite being just about 19-minutes-long, the film packs in a lot of material for the viewers to absorb and ponder upon. This is, in fact, a film which stays with you long after you have finished watching it. The film manages to convey an important message in a very subtle manner.

The conversation between Maithili and Badri is the highlight of the film. Though the twist towards the end of the film is predictable, it still leaves an impact. Apart from writing a compelling screenplay, Abhinav has also done a good job as a director. If you are planning to watch a short film today, let that be ‘Sita’.