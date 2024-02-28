Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Music Review

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ – the title of this Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon starrer might be long but the album, with a duration of 12 minutes and 56 seconds, is quite compact. Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, which has co-produced this film with Jio Studios, has a good track record as far as the music in their films are concerned. Given the fact that this Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directed film is a romantic comedy, albeit with a twist, one expects the makers to have put some effort into putting together an album with at least a few memorable songs.

Tanishk Bagchi’s interpretation of “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan”, a popular folk song from Rajasthan, starts with an infectious prelude played on an acoustic guitar. The sound of the guitar and percussions, played in the background, set the tone for what turns out to be a highly energetic and catchy dance number. Tanishk does a good job of presenting the folk number in a contemporary avatar. Casting Romy as the lead vocalist does wonders for the song. While Shahid Kapoor’s dexterous dance moves in the video contribute towards making this track memorable, one cannot deny the fact that it works very well as a standalone audio track as well.

At the 3:08 minute mark, arrives “Akhiyaan Gulaab”, the second track on the album. A year back, Mitraz, a popular duo who have released a lot of music independently, released their original track “Gulaab”. “Akhiyaan Gulaab”, though a reproduced version of it, the duo seems to have recorded their vocals for it again. The track, that seems to have recorded again for the film, has been mixed by veteran Eric Pillai. The EDM track has a lounge-ish vibe to it. While we see the lead actors dancing to the beats of this song, it is also the kind of song one can listen while relaxing after a hard day at work.

In the year 2004, Indian-Canadian singer and musician Raghav Mathur had released his debut album ‘Storyteller’. The most popular track from the sixteen track album was ‘Teri Baaton (Your Words)’. The two decade old song has been recreated as “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” which also serves as the title of this film. After all these years, the composition sounds as fresh as it did twenty years back. Tanishk has spruced up the song quite nicely with his arrangements. While Raghav’s voice has been recorded again, this time he has a female vocalist giving him company in the form of Asees Kaur.

After three recreated/sourced out tracks, one gets to hear a completely original track in the form of “Tum Se”. After listening to the song, one cannot help but wonder whether the brief given by Dinesh Vijan to Sachin – Jigar was to create another “Apna Bana Le” (‘Bhediya’). Several portions of the song remind you of the 2022 chartbuster. The ‘sahi re woh bhi…’ part, for instance, reminds one of ‘kiya re jo hi tune…’ from ‘Apna Bana Le’. Keeping the comparisons aside, “Tum Se” is a highly melodious track that makes a solid impression in the very first hearing. Raghav Chaitanya and Varun Jain, whose voices and singing styles are quite similar, do a very good. “Hai tu hi tu tasawwur mein, kahaan apni khabar kuch hai, alag tujh mein asar kuch hai…”, the lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya contribute greatly towards making this song memorable.

Amitabh has been credited as Indraneel here. That’s the name he chooses to be credited with when he does not do a full album. On the indi-pop album ‘Om’, which was put together by the band of the same name, Amitabh chose to be credited as Indraneel as he did not want to pursue a career as a lyricist then. ‘Om’ was a band formed by Amit Trivedi, Amartya Rahut, Shriram Iyer, Ramnarayan and Vishwanath KG. In 2018, he was credited as Indraneel on the soundtrack of the Ajay Devgn – Ileana D’Cruz starrer ‘Raid’ because of the same reason.

While Sachin –Jigar, who compose frequently for films and shows produced by Maddock Films, have composed the only track on the album, the rest of the songs, too, leave an impact. The four songs in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ contribute well towards creating an album that should be heard by a large number of listeners long after the film ends its theatrical run.