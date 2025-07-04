The Hunt review: One of the best investigative thrillers made in the OTT space

There are some incidents that remain etched in the memory of a nation. The assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is one such incident which will remain a part of the country’s core memory since forever. The ones who were around at the time of this incident would remember being shaken by it. Even if you are somebody who was not born by then, would be aware of this incident. Through ‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’, a series which is now streaming on Sony LIV, Nagesh Kukunoor delves deep into this incident and attempts to offer a detailed overview of it.

On May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi attended a public rally in Sriperumbudur, a small city in Tamil Nadu. In this rally, which marked the presence of several of Gandhi’s admirers, he was assassinated by a suicide bomber. This particular incident happens just three and a half minutes after you start watching the first episode of the series. Kukunoor, therefore, wastes no time in introducing viewers to the inciting incident. What follows next is the investigation that leads to the authorities uncovering the identity of the ‘mastermind’ behind this heinous act.

Based on the book ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassins’ by Anirudhya Mitra, the series spans across seven episodes. Each episode has a duration of 40-50 minutes. While the show asks you to devote more than five hours of your life to it, you do not mind doing so as the investigation proves to be extremely gripping. Most of the episodes end on an interesting cliffhanger and you keep wondering what will happen next.

Along with his co-writers Rohit Banawlikar and Sriram Rajan, Nagesh Kukunoor does a brilliant job at adapting the source material and turning it into a riveting series. Kukunoor opts for an extremely realistic tone while ensuring the audience remains on the edge of its seats throughout the entire duration of the show. The films made by Kukunoor are known to be slow burners. The same is the case with this series. That, of course, does not mean it is dull. The viewer is constantly provided with information that enables them to put the different pieces of the puzzle together. A special mention must be made of editor Faruq Hundekar who ensures the narrative never feels sluggish.

The series has the best ensemble cast one has seen in a film or a show in a long time. Every actor puts his best foot forward and contributes immensely towards making the show memorable.

‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’ is one of the best investigative thrillers to have been made in the recent times. A well-researched script, dexterous direction and memorable performances are some of the many reasons why this show should be on your watchlist this weekend.