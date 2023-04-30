U Turn Music Review

The original ‘U Turn’, which was made in Kannada, was devoid of songs. One doesn’t know whether its Hindi remake, which has been headlined by Alaya F, will feature songs or not but it definitely boasts of an album. When you look at the credits of the soundtrack of the Hindi remake of ‘U Turn’, you get the feeling it has been put together by the label (Zee Music Company) and not the producers. The album has three original songs and three other tracks which happen to be reprised/female/alternate versions of two of the original tracks.

The album opens with “Sajna” which has been composed by Jeet Gannguli, written by Kumaar and sung by Raj Barman. Though it is a romantic number, it stands out because of its haunting soundscape which complements the theme of the film. There is nothing extraordinary about Raj Barman’s rendition. His voice, however, suits the song well. Kumaar writes some routine lyrics which feature a mix of Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi words. The composition by Jeet is what makes you listen to the song a couple of times. The alternate/female version has been sung by Prateeksha and she does a decent job behind the mic.

After a promising start, the album manages to retain your interest with the Arko composed “Raaste”. Written by Rashmi Virag and sung by Asit Tripathy, the song talks about the pain of separating from your loved one. The melody, composed by Arko, is simple but effective. While the song features standard arrangements and ordinary lyrics, its simplicity leaves an impact. Asit Tripathi, who had earlier sung “Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki” from ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, sings the song quite well. There are two alternate versions of the track, one sung by Prateeksha and the other rendered by Raj Barman.

The one song in the album that doesn’t get an alternate version is “Sab Hai Adhura”. Sundeep Goswami assumes the triple role of a composer, singer and lyricist (co-written by Kanchhan Srivas) here. Sundeep’s voice and style of rendition, initially, reminds one of Ayushmann Khurrana. Sundeep seems to have taken some inspiration from the actor-singer-composer while composing the track as well. Though nothing about the song really stands out, it still makes for a good hear.

One is always a little skeptical about a soundtrack which features songs randomly plucked by the music label. The ‘U Turn’ album doesn’t break any new but features a couple of pleasant songs that one doesn’t mind listening to.