Undekhi Season 4 Review

In the first season of ‘Undekhi’, one got introduced to the Atwal family. Papa ji (Harsh Chhaya), the patriarch of the Atwal family, commits a murder and then, members of the family, especially Rinku (Surya Sharma), work towards concealing the crime. This, in turn, leads to the family getting into further trouble.

The first season of ‘Undekhi’ came out at a time which could be referred to as the golden age of the streaming space in India. And, this particular show reflected all the good that could be done in this space. Barring Harsh Chhaya and a few other actors, the show largely comprised of new faces. Backed by Applause Entertainment, the show arrived unannounced and suddenly, one found its content making all the noise. The success of the first season paved the way for the second season. A few years later, the third season arrived and now, one sees the fourth season getting dropped on Sony LIV.

In the three seasons of ‘Undekhi’, one witnessed several characters getting eliminated, equations within the Atwal family changing significantly, people paying for their sins and the narrative heading in directions one would not expect it to. In the fourth season, one is introduced to a host of new characters, including Vikram Saluja (Gautam Rode), a businessman who runs a massive resort in Manali. Vikram, one finds out, had gotten married to Teji (Anchal Singh) after she broke off her marriage with Daman (Ankur Rathee). Papa ji, who is behind the bars for murdering Muskaan (Shivangi Singh), is trying to come out and get even with Rajveer Malhotra (Varun Badola).

The first episode opens with Bobby Dhillon, a flamboyant pop star, arriving in Manali. Bobby, along with his brothers, are a part of a nexus which is involved in smuggling drugs. As Rinku joins hands with the brothers in this business, he also implores Bobby to sign up with a music label he is about to launch. At a concert being held in Vikram’s resort, a grand announcement about this is scheduled to be made. However, as Bobby performs on the stage, a bullet pierces through his heart and he dies.

Just like the first three seasons, the fourth season of ‘Undekhi’ is filled with several unpredictable twists and turns that keep you hooked and make you look forward to the next episode. The new characters have been etched out very well and put into the narrative in a way that they take it ahead in a very interesting and organic manner.

The arrival of the new characters, right at the onset, make you look forward to how they will get connected to the Atwal family and propel the narrative forward. Some of the key characters, which are introduced in this season, have multiple layers to them and that’s what make them so interesting. You keep guessing their motives, try to find out what they will do next and stay with them for as long as they are around.

The eight-episode long season keeps you on the edge of your seat for most of its duration. There are just some minor aberrations. In the final episode, certain events, which take place inside a resort, could have been designed better and should have been more impactful. Also, given the fact that this is the final season of the show, one could have avoided ending it on a cliffhanger. That being said, the final season cements the reputation of ‘Undekhi’ as one of the most riveting and entertaining shows to have come out of the Indian streaming space.