Velle Music Review

Rating 2.5

A crime comedy, ideally, doesn’t have much scope for music. However, the fact that ‘Velle’ is a film about a bunch of youngsters make one believe that there will be decent space for songs. It must also be noted here that the Telugu film ‘’, which this film is an adaptation of, had a fairly elaborate soundtrack. What actually makes one look forward to the music of the film is the names associated with it. Most of the composers who have come together to put together this album have a good body of work to boast of.

The album opens with “Uddne Do”, composed by Kaushik – Guddu and Akash from JAM 8. The song is the kind that you expect in a situation wherein the protagonist finds some way out of his troubles and is determined to set things right for him. While the song doesn’t break new ground, it is likeable and gets on your lips instantly. The lyrics, written by Siddharth – Garima and Bipin Das, are simple and gel well with the tune. Much of the effervescence that comes across in the song must be credited to Amit Mishra’s spirited rendition.

In a film where comedy is supposed to be an integral element, one expects at least a song or two to have a comedic flavour to it. You can’t help but chuckle as you hear some of the quirky lines Vayu has written for “Raja Boy”. The tune, composed by Rochak Kohli, is serviceable but listening to the song turns out to be quite a fun experience owing to the quirky lyrics written by Vayu. Mika’s voice song suits the song to the T.

Rochak Kohli composes a better tune for “Yaaron Ka Bulaava”, his second song in the album. The breezy tune is complemented by the ‘boy-band’ like arrangements and Vayu’s witty lyrics. Armaan Malik and Asees Kaur form a good singing pair and contribute greatly to the liveliness of the song. If shot well, this ‘friendship song’ will make a lasting impact while watching the film.

An Indian flavour is brought in the album by Sohail Sen with his composition “Khayali Ishq”. While one appreciates the tabla-dholak driven arrangements, the tune is staid and uninspiring. The song, in parts, brings back memories of Sohail’s own “Ishq Ishq Tera” (‘Fraud Saiyaan”), another lacklustre Indian-styled melody. Mohit Chauhan does a decent job as a singer and the lyrics are nothing worth writing home about.

The Jasleen Royal composed “Udd Chaliyan” reminds one of several other songs composed by her which have been in a similar mould. Even if we don’t compare it to her previously released songs, the composition comes across as tepid. The lyrics (Aditya Sharma) are hardly memorable. Shahid Mallya’s auto-tuned voice makes matters worse.

Sohail Sen disappoints again with “Raakh Ka Dariya”, his second and final contribution to the album. While the tune is mildly better than that of “Khayali Ishq”, it fails to leave much of an impression. The outdated tune has been backed by unimaginative arrangements. The lyrics (Siddharth – Garima) are strictly average. The only saving grace of the song is the powerful rendition by Divya Kumar.

“Shukar Manavaan”, composed by Yug Bhusal and written by Siddharth – Garima, has a nice-along feel to it. Armaan Malik’s velvety voice helps in accentuating the sense of inherent calmness in the composition and the lyrics. The song grows on you slowly. One thing that doesn’t work in favour of this song is its length. Had the song had just one extra mukhda and antara, it would have made a better impact.

The music of ‘Velle’ turns out to be a mixed bag what with half of the songs impressing you and the remaining half failing to strike a chord. In this multi-composer album, JAM 8, Rochak Kohli and Yug Bhushal impress.