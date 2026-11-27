The value of a Sooraj R. Barjatya film, in today’s times, is much higher than it was in the ‘90s or the early 2000s. The primary reason behind it is that there is an acute shortage of family dramas rooted in traditional values in Hindi cinema. A large chunk of the audience would want to see many more family dramas being made as these films, in different ways, serve as a reflection of their lives and families.

After taking a detour from family dramas with ‘Uunchai’ (2022), Sooraj Barjatya is now back with ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, a film which, apart from delving into the romance between two young individuals, talks about how the lives of their family members are intertwined with theirs. The film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in leading roles, has released in cinemas today.

Prem Mishra (Ayushmann Khurrana) and his family migrated from Patna to Mumbai a couple of years ago and now, live in a rented accommodation in the city. Prem’s family comprises his grandfather, parents and younger brothers. Prem does the background score for TV serials and his dream is to compose music for films. While commuting in local train, Prem sees Purva (Sharvari), a feisty journalist with a heart of gold. Prem ends up meeting Purva at a Navratri event and soon enough, confesses his love for her. Initially, Purva does not accept Prem’s proposal primarily because she believes she cannot afford to make time or space for a partner when she is carrying the responsibility of a house filled with women who need her support. After seeing Prem’s genuinity as a person, Purva also develops feelings for him. Though Purva agrees to marry Prem, she is very clear about the fact that she cannot leave her family behind. Looking at the situation, Prem comes up with a solution. He convinces his family members to move into Purva’s house.

The story, written by Sooraj R. Barjatya and Surabhi Horo, is very novel. In the past, one has come across films like ‘Bommarillu’ (Telugu, 2006) and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023) wherein the two primary characters, who are in love with each other, who move into the homes of their partner’s families in order to get acquainted with them or convince them of their alliance. However, this would be a short-term arrangement and the man and the woman would be living in different homes. In this film, one witnesses the family of the husband or the groom moving into the home of the bride’s family. Not just by Rajshri standards, this is quite a radical and progressive thought by Hindi cinema’s standards.

With a solid story in place, Surabhi Horo writes a screenplay that is consistently engaging. The courtroom scene, which arrives at the beginning of the film, gets you hooked as a viewer and you look forward to seeing how this story will unfold. The romantic track between Prem and Purva has been designed very nicely and both the families have been sketched out very well. Most of the characters get enough scope to play an important part in taking the story forward. The screenplay is peppered with moments that make you smile and also with scenes that get you teary-eyed. The dialogues (Abhishek Dixit) are mostly impactful.

On the flipside, certain scenes could have been developed a little more for better impact. The wedding sequence of Prem and Purva, for instance, does not leave the desired impact. The courtroom sequences have been handled in a rushed manner. They should have been more elaborate and impactful. The circumstances surrounding the death of a key character could also have been designed differently.

As a director, Sooraj R. Barjatya does not loose grip on the narrative and the characters. The narrative takes several interesting turns and all of them have been handled with a certain degree of sensitivity. One is able to relate to each and every character in the film well owing to the fact that they come across as relatable.

Himesh Reshammiya’s music is one of the biggest assets of the film. Himesh puts together a bunch of songs that are not only tuneful but also have wide appeal. Every song leaves a mark. One, however, does wish that some of the songs were presented in a less disjointed manner in the narrative. The songs have been choreographed (Shabina Kkhan) very well. The camerawork (Manoj Kumar Khatoi) is top notch. The production design (Urvi Ashar Kakkar) is impressive. The editing (Shweta Venkat Mathew) is good but one wonders if some of the sequences, which could have been more impactful, were trimmed down unnecessarily. The costumes (Shruti Kapoor, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma, Terrence Lobo and Gazal Gupta) are very appealing.

Ayushmann Khurrana delivers a stupendous performance as Prem. He brings out the idealism and honesty in his character wonderfully the fore. Sharvari does not strike a single false note in her performance. She looks resplendent and is delivers an extremely sincere and heartwarming performance as Purva. Anupam Kher is likeable as the mild-mannered patriarch of the Mishra family. Swanand Kirkire does a great job as the stern father. Geeta Agrawal Sharma leaves a huge mark as Preem’s mother. Seema Pahwa is extremely effective as the matriarch of the Solanki family. Saumya Tandon leaves a huge mark with her performance. In brief roles, Shaad Randhawa, Shruti Seth and Rajesh Kumar do very well.

Sooraj R. Barjatya delivers a very engaging and heartwarming film in the form of ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’. The film, while rooted in traditional values, makes an effective case for progressive ideas and succeeds very well in doing that.