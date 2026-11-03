“Gurmeet Choudhary has been one of my most favourite co-actors till date” – Shreas Pardiwala

For Shreas Pardiwala, shooting for ‘Tum Mere Ho’ was akin to being on a vacation. The film, featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the lead roles, released on October 23 and continues to enjoy a steady run at the cinemas. In the film, Shreas plays Leo, a friend to Akash (Gurmeet) and an employee at Drop Zone, a sky dive company where Gurmeet works.

While Shreas shared the screen with a bunch of actors in the film, most of his scenes were with Gurmeet. In a recent Instagram post, Shreas described his experience of working on the film and the wonderful time he had shooting with Gurmeet.

Elaborating on the same, Shreas says, “Guru (Gurmeet) has been one of my most favourite co-actors till date. He is one of the finest human beings I have worked with. The opportunity to work with an incredible human being and a wonderful artist like him was the greatest joy of working on this film. There is so much to learn from him, in terms of the way he treats people and how he makes everybody around him feel. I hope I get the opportunity to work with him on another project very soon!”

‘Tum Mere Ho’ has been co-produced by Deb Guru Films, a company jointly owned by Gurmeet and his wife Debina Bonnerjee. Shreas, who has earlier been a part of films like ‘Yaariyan’ (2014), ‘Sanam Re’ (2016), ‘Sweetiee Weds NRI’ (2017) and ‘Sam Bahadur’ (2023), also cherishes the experience of working with his other co-actors and the technical crew. The film has an ensemble cast comprising Shaan Grover, Anushkaa Luhar, Romanch Mehta, Annissha Garg and Vikas Verma.

“One of the biggest reasons why I believe that ‘Tum Mere Ho’ gave me one of the best professional experiences of my life is because of the fact that I was surrounded by a bunch of warm, kind, lovely and fun people all the time. Everybody on the sets was so nice! We shot in various locations in Mumbai, Bangkok and Pattaya and had so much fun! By the time the shoot came to an end, I had a lot of gratitude in my heart. I was also sad that such a wonderful journey was coming to an end”, says Shreas.

The film was offered to Shreas by Ashish Panda, the director of the film. Ashish happened to be an associate director on films like ‘Yaariyan’ and ‘Sanam Re’, both of which featured Shreas in prominent parts.

Talking about his long-standing association with Panda, Shreas states, “When I look back, I realize Ashish sir has been an integral part of my journey as an actor. I first worked with him on ‘Yaariyan’. Then, we did ‘Sanam Re’. Now, I am a part of his first feature film as a director. I am very grateful to him for making me a part of this wonderful adventure. I have also shot a music video with him which should come out soon”.