“I am happy that 8 A.M. Metro got a theatrical release” – Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah is going through a very exciting phase in his career. Last week, the Amazon Prime Video original series ‘Dahaad’ came out and received a lot of appreciation. Gulshan’s portrayal of a sincere cop in the series was praised both by the audiences and the critics. The actor also had a theatrical release in the form of ‘8 A.M. Metro’. The film, which released on 19 May, received largely reviews from critics and continues to be screened at select theatres in India and abroad.

“I am happy that ‘8 A.M. Metro’ got a theatrical release. As a cinema fan, I would want all films to release in theatres. I would even want long-format shows to come out in theatres (laughs). The theatrical business is very cut throat. The audience is being bombarded with content all the time. I wouldn’t blame producers wanting to sell their films to OTT platforms. It’s not the most ideal thing to do but I empathize with them and know where they are coming from”, says Gulshan.

What made Gulshan sign up for this film was its script which the actor describes as ‘moving’. The ending of the film, especially, struck a chord with him and he decided to play the role of Pritam, a kindly soul based in Hyderabad. The film showcases the bond shared by Pritam and Iravati (Saiyami Kher), a young woman who is on a short visit to Hyderabad and suffers from the fear of travelling in trains.

“There is a misconception about actors not taking public transport. I do take public transport once in a while. I just don’t post it on Instagram. We had the metro for ourselves. It would not have been possible to shoot with the crowd. We shot extensively in Hyderabad metro. We rented out the metro for the shoot. However, we would get it for some time and not the entire day. So, sticking to the schedule was very important”

The film, which has been directed by Raj Rachakonda, features poetry written by Gulzar. In the film, the character portrayed by Saiyami has a keen interest in poetry and one can see her reciting Gulzar’s poetry. Gulzar also launched the poster of the film a couple of days back.

Talking about the experience of meeting the poet-lyricist-filmmaker, Gulshan says, “I didn’t know what to say in front of a stalwart like Gulzar saab. I was really happy to be in the same room as him. I mostly remained quiet. He has a lovely, calming energy. People who had met him before had told me the same about him and I experienced it for the first time. I remember admiring the marble bust of Mirza Ghalib that was kept in the room. Saiyami got the chance to practice her poetry with him. I hope I get to meet him again soon. Instead of having a chat with him, I would want to just listen to him and absorb some of the knowledge and wisdom he has.”