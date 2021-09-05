Irshad Kamil – That One Metaphor Used By The Lyricist Differently in Four Different Songs

Irshad Kamil is one of the most celebrated lyricists of today’s times. The lyricist, who has written for films like ‘Chameli’, ‘Socha Na Tha’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and ‘Kabir Singh’, among others is known for having an excellent command over Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi and that’s something that reflects in his songs as well. Many a times, poets or lyricists get fascinated by a particular thought and express it in multiple songs differently. While the thought remains the same, the choice of words makes it sound fresh every time you come across it in a different song.

In four songs penned by him, Irshad Kamil has spoken about how some people fall in love with a particular face or imagery they see in their dreams and one fine day, they come across a person in real life who closely resembles the person they saw in their dreams and fell in love with. This particular thought seems to be very close to Kamil as he has used it in four songs, though in different ways.

Here are the four songs in which this thought or metaphor has been used.

Aankhein joh ab meri aankhon mein hain

Dhoond raha tha kayi salon se

Aankhein joh ab meri aankhon mein hain

Dhoond raha tha kayi saalon se

Kitni milti hain aankhein yeh

Khwabon se mere khayalon se

Ke haqeqaat mein hum, sapno ka sanam

Yun paayenge socha na tha

Nigaahon Mein Dekho Meri

Jo Hai Bas Gaya

Woh Hai Milata Tumse Hubahu

Jaane Teri Aankhein Thi Ya

Baatein Thi Wajah

Huye Tum Jo Dil Ki Aarzoo

Tera asar hai iss qadar,

Dekhun kabhi jo aayena

Meri jagah tujhse mera

Ho jaata hai ab saamna

Chehra kyon milta tera

Yun khwabon se mere

Ye kya raaz hai