“Lagaan represented the unity and resilience of the people of this country” – Akhilendra Mishra

Akhilendra Mishra started his journey in cinema as an actor with Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Dharavi’ (1992). In the ’90s, he was seen in some other notable films including ‘Dharavi’ (1992) and ‘Veergati’ (1995). ‘Lagaan’, a film which completes twenty-five years of its release, proved to be a turning point in his career and a landmark film for Indian cinema. The film managed to earn an official nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards. It was the third Hindi film and the second Indian production to get this honour.

On the film’s twenty-fifth anniversary, the actor recalls some of his memories associated with the team and the people who made it happen.

How did this film come to you?

I had worked with Aamir Khan on ‘Sarfarosh’ (1999). I remember having several wonderful conversations with him while working on that film. I am not sure but given the timelines, I think Aamir had already decided to produce ‘Lagaan’ when we were doing ‘Sarfarosh’. ‘Lagaan’ went on the floors just a few months after ‘Sarfarosh’ released. One day, I got a call from a person. The person, at the other end, said he was calling from Aamir Khan Productions. I was a little surprised as Aamir had not produced any film till then. It was the first time I was hearing the name of such a production house. I was told that Ashutosh Gowariker is the director of the film and he wanted to meet me. During those days, Tahir Hussain saab used to have an office opposite Mehboob Studio. He had given a room to Ashutosh to work from there. I met Ashutosh in the office where I also saw a sketch of eleven people hung on the wall. Ashutosh said it was a design he had in mind for the poster.

What made you say a yes to the film?

Ashutosh told me the film is titled ‘Lagaan’. As soon as I heard that, I decided to do the film. I come from a family of farmers. Our ancestors would have paid lagaan or taxes to the Britishers back in the day. I thought it would be interesting to be a part of a film like this. Ashutosh ji asked me if I play cricket. Now, it was time for me to say ‘no’. He said, “Very good! We want actors who do not know the game. The characters in the film learn the game from the scratch and defeat the Britishers.”

When I was in high school, I used to play cricket with my friends. One day, a ball hit me badly on my arm. When I went home, my parents gave me a good thrashing and asked me to focus on studies. After this incident, I developed a phobia for cricket. I went on to do Physics Honours in college. During those years, I tried to pick the game again. However, I would end up running away from the pitch upon seeing a fast ball approaching towards me. Eventually, I lost interest in the sport. I was the youngest among six brothers. All of them were cricket buffs. They would listen to cricket based commentary on radio all the time. Because of this, I would have some information about what was happening in the world of cricket. However, I would not follow the sport religiously. I would only watch the final or important matches. When we went to shoot the film, I faced some difficulties while playing cricket. I was supposed to be the batsman in the team and I was not able to play properly when the shoot was on. Most of my shots on the field were taken in close-up. I, however, performed to the best of my abilities and brought every emotion to the fore.

The film was shot in a region a few miles away from Bhuj. How was the shooting experience like?

We shot in the most extreme weather. We shot for six months. During this period, we dealt with both extreme heat and rigid cold. All of us were very passionate about the film. I guess that pulled us through. ‘Lagaan’ is the only film in the world which was shot in a single schedule lasting for six months. ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962) was shot for nine months but they had two breaks in between. We had no breaks in between. The tea managing the production was fantastic! We did not get a single chance to complain about anything. Reena ji was the executive producer and she handled everything very well. Srinivasa Rao was another strong pillar in the production department.

We worked with complete discipline. Every morning, all of us would get inside the bus and leave for the shoot at 6 a.m. I have a habit of listening to and chanting the Gayatri Mantra every day. I had given a cassette of ‘Gayatri Mantra’ to the bus driver. He would play the cassette every day for six months. Every day, we would travel for twenty-six kilometers listening to the Gayatri Mantra. One day, Aamir asked me the meaning behind the Gayatri Mantra. I explained it to him.

After two commercial failures,’Pehla Nasha’ and ‘Baazi’, ‘Lagaan’ proved to be a breakthrough for Ashutosh Gowariker. How was the experience of working with him?

The one thing I have admired the most about Ashutosh ji is his clarity. While making the film, he was clear about how he wanted every shot to pan out. He put together a wonderful team and managed it very well. He brought alive many wonderful things visually which were not a part of the script.

The film is credited with introducing many things in the Hindi film industry which were not a part of it or not common practice earlier, such as having a first assistant director or preparing a callsheet.

Call sheet was a Hollywood concept. Apoorva Lakhia, who had worked on Hollywood productions as an assistant director, was brought in for the film. He was well-aware of how things worked in the west. Since we had many British actors in the film, we had to be mindful of their sensibilities. There was no shoot on Sundays. Sometimes, we would not shoot on Saturdays either. We would shoot no more than twelve hours a day. Anil Mehta, the DOP, would keep a track of the sunset. Once he realizes we have shot enough for the day, he would make a cross with his hands. Apoorva would see it and inform us that it is now time for pack up.

‘Lagaan’ was one of the first films to be shot in sync sound.

Yes, it was the second film to be shot in sync sound. The first one was ‘Bhopal Express’ (1999). Nakul Kamte was the sound engineer on both the films. As a technician, he was brilliant and guided us well throughout the process. There was a definite reason as to why the film had to be shot in sync sound. Back then, the Oscars only accepted films that were shot in sync sound. For most actors on the film, it was a unique experience. We were also not used to shooting with 4-5 cameras around. For the climax, more than 10,000 people from 20-25 villages were brought in. Every day, more than a thousand villagers would be there on the set.

The production design by Nitin Chandrakant Desai stood out.

The villages that we shot the film in were Kutai and Kunaria. We were shooting 25-26 kilometers away from Bhuj. The set was designed by Nitin Desai ji and constructed by the villagers. No carpenters or technicians were called from Mumbai. The villagers made the kind of houses they were living in. That is why they looked so authentic.

Many associated with the film, including Aamir Khan and Javed Akhtar, have admitted to having doubts about whether the film will connect with the audience or not. Did you anticipate the film to become so iconic?

One could see Bharat in ‘Lagaan’. It was a story of Bharat. It represented the unity and resilience of the people of this country and their fight against a common enemy. The village looked authentic. Everybody associated with the film worked very hard. All the different elements came together beautifully for this film. It is difficult to predict the outcome of a film but I had a feeling that this film would strike a chord with a large audience. Around that time, most filmmakers were reluctant to show villages or even small towns in films. Back in the day, we had seen and relished classics like ‘Mother India’ (1957), ‘Awara’ (1951), ‘Do Aankhein Barah Haath’ (1957) and ‘Do Bhiga Zamin’ (1953). However, they had stopped making such films. ‘Lagaan’ brought that kind of cinema back.