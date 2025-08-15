“Lata Mangeshkar ji’s rendition of Vande Mataram will always remain close to my heart” – Mannan Shaah

Hindi cinema has given us some of the most iconic patriotic songs which are played, sung and heard across the country almost every day. While some of these songs talk about the love one has for one’s motherland, some depict the lives and situations of frontline warriors who ensure a lot of pain and make a lot of sacrifices to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians.

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day today, several such songs can be heard playing in schools, colleges and other institutions. Even if one is confined to their home, one can turn on the radio, listen to one such song and celebrate this day with the rest of the nation.

Talking about his favourite patriotic song from a Hindi film, composer and singer Mannan Shaah says, “Lata (Mangeshkar) ji’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ will always remain close to my heart. The legendary Hemant Kumar created a composition around the poignant verses written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and the result was pure magic! I keep listening to this song every now and then. Every year, during Independence Day and Republic Day, this is the first song I listen to.”

From the Madan Mohan composed ‘Kar Chale Hum Fida’ (‘Haqeeqat’) to A R Rahman’s ‘Vande Mataram’, one can hear several songs evoking a sense of patriotic fervor on this day in every nook and corner of the country. Composers, lyricists, singers and musicians who have crafted these songs deserve credit for bringing people together on a day of national importance.

Elaborating on this, Mannan states, “Almost every year, one has seen a couple of patriotic songs being used in some films. As a composer, creating a song of this nature is a huge responsibility. The soundtrack of ‘Bose: The Forgotten Hero’ by Mr. A. R. Rahman and Javed (Akhtar) saab is a personal favourite. It has several beautiful songs like ‘Aazadi’, ‘Kadam Kadam’ and ‘Desh Ki Mitti’ that evoke several emotions within you. I have composed a song dedicated to soldiers which will be a part of a film I am working on. It has been written by Sahil Sultanpuri. I hope to get the opportunity to make many such songs in the future”.

On Independence Day, almost every school and college in the country can be seen organizing a plethora of events as a part of the celebrations. From reciting poems to staging plays that talk about the sacrifices made by national heroes, students participate in a variety of activities.

“I studied in Shree Chandulal Nanavati Vinay Mandir in Mumbai and some of my best memories of Independence Day are from that time. Almost every year, during Independence Day, it rains very heavily in Mumbai. I distinctively remember the flag hosting sessions. We would sing patriotic songs. Some of the children would dance to folk songs. I used to sing some classical recitals on this day. After finishing school, I went to St. Xaviers College. Our college used to organize Malhar, which was one of the biggest college festivals in the country. I remember the festival would mostly be organized around the Independence Day week and would feature several events to commemorate the occasion”, says Mannan.