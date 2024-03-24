“Meeting and interacting with Saurav Ganguly dada on Dadagiri is a special experience” – Anwesshaa

Launched in the year 2009, ‘Dadagiri’ is a Bengali language quiz show that is currently in its tenth season. Though Mithun Chakraborty anchored one of the seasons of the show successfully, it ‘Dadagiri Unlimited’ is synonymous with cricketer Saurav Ganguly who has hosted nine out of the ten seasons. Recently, singer-composer Anwesshaa participated in a celebrity special episode of the quiz show.

Talking about her experience of being on ‘Dadagiri’, Anwesshaa says, “It was the fifth time I appeared on the show. I was a part of one of the celebrity special episodes of the first season of Dadagiri. That was the first time I got the chance to meet Saurav dada in person. Dada has been an idol for me since childhood. There is so much to his personality than cricket. Whenever I meet him, I feel inspired to do better in life. He is a very positive and enigmatic person.”

Apart from appearing on ‘Dadagiri’ when Saurav Ganguly hosted it, Anwesshaa also had the opportunity to be a part of a special episode in the third season which was anchored by Mithun Chakraborty. In that particular episode, Anwesshaa was declared the winner. This time, when she appeared on the show after a while, she had singers Anik Dhar and Emon Chatterjee and actors Raja Goswami, Rajnandini Paul and Lahoma Bhattacharjee for company.

“This was a Holi special episode and it was great fun participating in the different rounds with my fellow contestants. The format of ‘Dadagiri’ has been very interesting and that has been one of the biggest reasons behind it being so popular. Dada’s presence, of course, makes it very special. I feel fortunate to have got the opportunity to meet Dada on multiple occasions over the years. Whenever we would meet at some event, dada would enquire about my recent work and give his blessings. Of course, meeting and interacting with dada on ‘Dadagiri’ is a special experience as we get to spend a lot of time chatting with him”, she says.

This celebrity special episode of ‘Dadagiri’ will be aired on March 24. As one of the six participants on the special episode of this quiz show, Anwesshaa got the opportunity to put her knowledge on a variety of topics to test. Once the episode airs on Zee Bangla and starts streaming on Zee5, one will get to know which of these six celebrities was declared the winner.