“Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza loved Naach Baby as soon they heard it” – Vipin Patwa

In the last couple of years, composer Vipin Patwa has largely composed music for films. He has worked on several notable films like ‘Daas Dev’, De De Pyaar De’, Bhuj The Pride of India’ and ‘Nikamma’. Though there have been singles in between, the composer now wishes to do a lot of work both in the film and the non-film music industry. ‘Naach Baby, his latest single, has garnered close to 15 million views just a couple of days after its release. The music video features Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza.

Talking about this song, Vipin says, “I was told that Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza loved ‘Naach Baby’ as soon they heard it. The creative team wanted the song to have a garba-like feel to it. According to their brief, I created this track and it shaped up well. I had worked with Kumaar paaji on a bunch of projects including ‘The Girl On The Train’ and it was wonderful collaborating with him on this track as well. He is known for writing catchy hook lines and he came up with one for this song as well”.

There was a time when one could only release music in a physical format. During the days when cassettes and CDs ruled the roost, there were only a handful of music companies. Now, the digital revolution has enabled several individuals to launch their own music label. What’s special about ‘Naach Baby’ is that it is the first ever song to be released by Machaao Music.

“The team from Machaao Music got in touch with me. They told me that they are launching a new music label and would want me to compose the first song released by them. I had a great time working with them and I hope to do many more songs with them. They have a good creative team and I am sure they will release a lot of good music in the future”, says Vipin.

Vipin has several interesting projects lined up for release this year. One of his biggest projects is the Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Agent Durga’. He will also be releasing several singles with Zee Music Company in the next couple of months.