“We had great fun working on Bhagwan Bharose” – Indian Ocean

Indian Ocean recently released its eight album in the form of ‘Tu Hai’. While the seven albums the band had released in the past had met with great success, the band’s work in films also deserves a special mention. One of the first films the band had scored the music for was Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Black Friday’. Apart from composing the songs for the film, the band had also put together a riveting score for the crime drama.

Reminiscing the experience of working on the film, vocalist and bass guitarist Rahul Ram says, “We got the opportunity to collaborate with several interesting musicians on ‘Black Friday’. Paresh Kamath had played the electric guitar for us. Raghav Sachar, the wonderful multi-instrumentalist, played the saxophone and the clarinet. Working with Piyush (Mishra) bhai on ‘Black Friday’ was a revelation.”

Working on a film’s soundtrack, one would imagine, being a different experience than creating an album on your own. While the band members agree that the two processes are different from each other, both are equally rewarding.

Elaborating on the same, Amit Kilam, who plays drums and percussions along with lending his vocals for the tracks, says, “You have to work towards bringing somebody’s vision into reality. You have to work around the director’s ideas. When we do our own work, we get a lot of freedom. Here, you know that you have to go in a particular direction. However, we create the compositions keeping the band’s sensibilities in mind.”

Some of the notable films the band has worked on in the last few years include ‘Hulla’, ‘Peepli Live’, ‘Satyagraha’, ‘Masaan’ and ‘Kanpuriye’. The band is excited about the music of a forthcoming film named ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ which have worked on.

“Bhagwan Bharose has a very interesting storyline and we had great fun working on the film. It is currently being screened at different festivals across the world. Shiladitya Bora has directed the film. Apart from doing the background score, we have also done the songs for the film”, states Nikhil Rao, the lead guitarist of the band.