Ye Zubaan: Shaan lends his voice to a sublime composition by father Manas Mukherjee

Manas Mukherjee was a very talented, albeit lesser celebrated, composer who crafted several intricate compositions during the years he worked actively as a music director. Some of the prominent films, which he did the music for, include ‘Shaayad’ (1979), ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai?’ (1980) and ‘Lakhon Ki Baat’ (1984).

Though the film and music industry did not give Manas Mukherjee his due, his son Shantanu Mukherjee, better known as Shaan today, went on to become one of the most celebrated voices in Hindi cinema. Shaan’s sister, Sagarika, too has carved out a distinctive identity for herself in the music industry.

In the honour and memory of his father, Shaan has sung many compositions created by him. One such song has been the very poignant ‘Naina’ (2011). The song, released by Eros Music fifteen years ago, featured Shaan’s voice and verses written by Nida Fazli. Fazli, the great poet and lyricist, left for heavenly abode on February 8, 2016. ‘Ye Zubaan’, a newly released audio track, brings Manas Mukherjee, Nida Fazli and Shaan together again.

The track, which has a duration of four minutes and forty seconds, boasts of a heart-rending tune by Manas Mukherjee. The tune has a ghazal-like feel to it which comes further alive in the verses written by Nida Fazli. “Ek aadat si ban gayi hai tu, aur aadat haay kabhi nahin jaati, zindagi hai ke jee nahin jaati”, the sublime verses written by Nida Fazli complement Mukherjee’s tune very well.

The song describes the kind of emotions a lovelorn man is going through. Shaan belts out the somber tune with the right expressions. His rendition also adds a certain amount of gravitas to the song which works wonderfully in its favour.

The music production complements the composition very well. While one hears the sound of tabla throughout the song, it also benefits greatly by the inclusion of some beautiful piano pieces, saxophone and flute.

‘Ye Zubaan’ has been released on Goongoonalo, the first artist-driven platform to have been set up in India. One can hear a few other songs, credited to Manas Mukherjee, Nida Fazli and Shaan, on the platform, including ‘Ghar Se Nikle’, ‘Raaste Apni’ and ‘Mumkin Ha Safar’.