The new incarnation of the ‘Adheera’; First Look Of Sanjay Dutt In KGF: Chapter 2

The sequel of ‘KGF Chapter-1’, which is one of the most talked about and popular movies in the South, will be released soon. Actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a pivotal role in the film and his look has just been released.

As actor Sanjay Dutt’s birthday is today, his look in the film has come out on the same day. Sanjay Adhira is playing the role in this film. What’s special is that Sanjay Dutt and #KGF 2 have been trending on Twitter since his look. Sanjay has shared this look on social media.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is making his debut in the southern film industry with this film. A few months back, Sanjay Dutt shared a poster of the upcoming film. Actor Yash had said that the scope of the second part will be bigger than the first part. The film will be screened in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada as in the first part.