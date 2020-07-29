Going to ‘Bigg Boss’? Tarak Mehta Fame Munmun said

‘Bigg Boss’ is known as one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. The 14th season of this show is coming soon. Meanwhile, which artist will shine in this new season? There is a huge curiosity among the fans about this. The most talked about is ‘Taraq Mehta’ fame actress Munmun Datta. But she has put an end to this discussion through an Instagram post. She has not yet considered moving to ‘Bigg Boss’.

Munmun Datta is a famous actress on the small screen. She became famous for her series ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’. There was talk that she was also asked to participate in ‘Bigg Boss’. But she has revealed that. “It’s false news that I’m participating in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. I love watching this show. But I haven’t thought about going to ‘Bigg Boss’ yet. Please don’t believe the false news, thank you. ” Munmun has written a post to this effect on Instagram.

‘Bigg Boss’ is a controversial but equally popular show. So many artists are trying to get into this. Against this backdrop, Munmun’s decision has taken ‘Bigg Boss’ fans by surprise. Many have expressed their surprise by tweeting. The thirteenth season of ‘Bigg Boss’ was very popular. TV actor Siddharth Shukla had won the show. Asim Riaz and Shahnaz Gill were second and third respectively.