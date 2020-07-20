Govinda recalls his struggle in Bollywood; says Few people control the business in Bollywood

Govinda, one of the Veteran actors of Bollywood, has entertained audiences on the silver screen for many years. Apart from Govinda’s acting, his dance still compels people to dance. Govinda recently recalled how he has seen the days of struggle at the beginning of his career.
Govinda talks about his struggle in a recent interview
The popular actor in a recent interview said that he had to wait for hours before meeting any producer and no one knew him in the industry. Not only that, but he also revealed that many people even told him that he won’t be able to make it in the industry.
Some people control all the business in Bollywood: Govinda
The actor further said that many other popular actors had also faced the same issue but it’s all about having the right perspective to excel in the cut-throat competition in the industry. He also revealed that there are a few people in Bollywood, who control the business but he’s glad that the times are changing now.