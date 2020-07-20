It broke my heart when I got to know that Shahrukh Khan is married – says Fatima Sana Shaikh on 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare

In these trying times, 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare, brings the most popular and revered Bollywood celebrities to spread cheer and happiness amongst everyone. The young and talented Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed best memories and secrets!

The Dangal girl in a candid and free-flowing conversation spoke about the baseless link-up rumours with her best-friend Sanya Malhotra, her childhood fascination towards Shah Rukh Khan, celebrating Eid and some BTS trivia on the beautiful photoshoot she did with her younger brother for Filmfare during the lockdown!

As a true Shah Rukh fan, the actress shared, “Truth be told, I would have been happy if I was linked with Shahrukh Khan. What a charming man! As a child artist, I worked with him in the movie One 2 ka 4! Since I was the youngest kid on the sets, I would get all the pamper and attention. So, one fine day when we were playing together, I get to know that he was married. And my heart broke, I cried so much. It was like a proper legitimate break up for me, thinking about how can he be married”

The actress also spoke about spending quality time with family, her life as a wedding photographer before she took up acting, and how her father loves to cook amongst other interesting anecdotes! To see Fatima at her candid best, tune into 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare across Filmfare’s social media platforms.