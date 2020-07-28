KKK10: Winner Karisma Tanna’s emotional note

Actress Karishma Tanna has become the winner of the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. This show has been won by a female for the first time. Karisma Tanna is very happy after winning the Khatron player. She has shared a wide note on Insta. In which the actress told about her journey.

Karishma has shared pictures of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 with the trophy in hand. She wrote in the caption “As I hold this trophy in my hand , I feel I am holding all the dreams I dared to dream❤️it feels like I am holding the dream of my mother.

Coming from a simple conventional gujurati family it started with. She can’t do it . Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married,now who will marry her? It’s a tough world out there . It’s a mans world. How will she survive the competition.. she has no Godfather, no connections ..



yes, I had none of those, but what I had and all young boys and girls who venture out of their safety zones to get to their goals have..they have the power to wake up and look beyond the doubts..the faith to look beyond the failure ..the blessings that come from the belief u see in the eyes of ur mother..your friends ur loved ones.. ur FANS.

When @itsrohitshetty sir announced my name, all I could feel is the love of my colleagues who rushed to me wit no bias but only love, the same love and support Wch I felt during every task.

I could feel my mother smiling bcz she knows my internal battles, I could feel my father cheering me from above.. lookin at me with pride .. I feel only love and gratitude ❤️

To this milestone and many more to come🙏🙏🙏

Thanku @colorstv @voot @endemolshineind and everyone who prayed for me to reach here . Love you all ❤️🙏”