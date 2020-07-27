Neha Sharma and Jasmine Bhasin to join Bigg Boss 14

Fans are eagerly waiting for the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’. However, this time due to Corona, the start of the show may be delayed. Now new news is coming about the show. It is being told that the show is expected to air in September. Two popular names are expected to join the show. However these names have not been confirmed. According to media reports, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ have approached Bollywood’s famous actress Neha Sharma and ‘Nagin 4’ actress Jasmine Bhasin for this show.

Significantly, Neha made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Crook’. Later she appeared in films like ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Youngistan’, ‘Kya Super Cool Hai Hum’. On the other hand, Jasmine Bhasin was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. He has also participated in ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’. She joined Bigg Boss house as a guest last season.

According to sources, Salman Khan has signed the agreement of Bigg Boss. Apart from this, manufacturers are also in talks with contestants. Many celebs have been named so far. The names of Nia Sharma, Rajiv Sen, Study Suman and Vivian Dsena are appearing in it. However, none of them have yet given a statement on joining Bigg Boss.

According to media reports, there can be major changes in the upcoming season. The format of the show may be associated with lockdown. The social distancing rule will be followed in the show. Along with this, the tagline of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Bigg Boss 14: Lockdown Edition can be.