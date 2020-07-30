Neha Kakkar will once again be seen on the stage of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs’

The reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs’ has once again won the hearts of all the viewers after the lockdown. Whether it was a new episode of the show which resumed on July 18 or a mythological special episode of last week, the audience was mesmerized by the songs performed by the talented children’s contestants. But now this week the audience is going to get a big surprise. Popular singers Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar will be participating in the special section of Rakshabandhan and will be promoting the contestants. Meanwhile, Neha has rekindled old memories.

Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali had joined Neha for the first time in the 2017 episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs’ as examiners. The three examiners have met once again in this special part which is now being screened. So Neha Kakkar was overwhelmed. In fact, at that time, famous singer Alka Yagnik was working as an examiner. But for some personal reason, they had to leave the show. She was replaced by Neha Kakkar as an examiner.

Now that these three examiners of 2017 have come together once again, the old memories have been revived. Neha said that she always remembers all the fun she had with these two examiners. “I feel like I’m back home,” said Neha Kakkar, who is now back as an examiner in the new episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs’. I missed the set of Sa Re Ga M Pa Little Champs, but now I’m overwhelmed to see us back together. “