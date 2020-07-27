Anupam Kher differentiates between two kinds of people in new poem: ‘Kuch zakhm dete hai aur kuch zakhm bharte hai’

In a video shared on Twitter, Anupam Kher doled out some pearls of wisdom as he recited a poem on the two kinds of people in this world. He talked about how some people stand by one’s side and care for them, while others cause them grief.

“Fark sirf itna hai… Sab hi insaan hai magar fark sirf itna hai ki kuch zakhm dete hai aur kuch zakhm bharte hai. Humsafar sabhi hai magar fark sirf itna hai ki kuch saath chalte hai aur kuch saath chhod dete hai. Pyaar sabhi karte hai magar fark sirf itna hai ki kuch jaan dete hai aur kuch jaan lete hai. Dosti sabhi karte hai par fark sirf itna hai ki kuch dosti nibhaate hai aur kuch dosti azmaate hai. Sahi bola na maine?” he said in the video.

It can be roughly translated to, “The only difference is… Everyone is human but the only difference is that some people inflict wounds on you, while some people tend to your wounds. Everyone is a companion but the only difference is that some people walk by your side, while some people abandon you. Everyone loves but the only difference is that some people give their lives, while some people take lives. Everyone forges friendships but the only difference is that some people honour friendships, while some people test your friendship. Did I not speak the truth?”

Anupam’s mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. However, they are now doing ‘very very well’, according to an update shared by Raju on Instagram. Dulari was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital last week after treatment.

Meanwhile, last month, Anupam launched his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his website. The play is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and gives a glimpse into the veteran actor’s journey.