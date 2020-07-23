Balaji Telefilms reports growth across all parameters and significant improvement in business performance

Balaji Telefilms Limited, India’s leading media and content powerhouse, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended on 31st March 2020.

Balaji Telefilms TV content production had a strong year, 823 hours of programming at an average realisation of Rs 0.37cr / hour. Shows continue to dominate the ratings making Balaji Telefilms the #1 ranked production house.

Movie business had a very strong performance for the year with 3 releases. Strategy to presell movies resulted in an EBITDA of Rs 37 cr for the year vs loss of Rs 7 cr in the previous year. Exciting line up of movies for the next year being developed.

ALTBalaji had strong revenue growth for the year with revenues growing at 88%, FY20 Revenue at Rs 77cr vs FY19 Rs 41cr. ALTBalaji continues to be a leader in the original Hindi SVOD space, the platform today has 62 shows. The content alliance with Zee5 has been live for half the year and is driving growth for both partners. ALTBalaji well-positioned to minimize cash burn and develop a profitable and scalable, direct-to-consumer business.

Mrs. Shobha Kapoor, Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Limited said, “This year has been one of the best year for Balaji Telefilms despite the partial impact of COVID-19 towards the end of March 2020. We continue to focus on creating good content and growing our digital platform. We are witnessing huge opportunity within the digital space due to COVID-19 and we are gearing ourselves to exploit this opportunity.”

The Board of Balaji Telefilms has appointed IDFC Securities Limited as advisors to explore various financial and strategic opportunities.