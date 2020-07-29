Ankita Lokhande took to social media to share a cryptic post that read, “Truth wins.”

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who once dated Sushant Singh Rajput, has taken to social media to share a cryptic post, a day after the late actor’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty & her family members.

Ankita and Sushant were in a longterm relationship for six years. The duo who had met on the sets of their popular show Pavitra Rishta even lived-in together before calling it quits in 2016.

Sushant’s tragic demise, has left Ankita heartbroken & shattered. She had met with his father at his Mumbai residence post Sushant’s funeral and later even traveled to Sushant’s hometown in Patna for paying her last respect.

While Mumbai police continue to probe the death case, several shocking controversies have surfaced surrounding Sushant’s death.