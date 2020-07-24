Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra Jonas, With 174 Other High-Profile Personalities to be Questioned by the Mumbai Police?

One of the most followed actresses, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are likely to be summoned by the Mumbai police in connection to the probe into fake social media followers scam.

According to reports, Priyanka and Deepika are among over 170 high profile persons including actors and sportspersons who are being interrogated by the Mumbai Police.

According to a recent report, Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey has stated recently that they have found around 54 firms who have been running this scam and have a role in the fake social media followers scam, Pinkvilla reported.

He further added that a special investigation team has been assigned the case, touted as the first of its kind in the country. As per the reports, man named Abhishek Dinesh Daude, who claims to be working for a foreign company has reportedly been arrested by the Criminal Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police in relation to the case.



The racket surfaced after Bollywood singer Bhumi Trivedi found a fake profile of her name on social media. A social media marketing company has also come under the scanner of the police.