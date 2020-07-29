“I didn’t know Sushant personally”; Mahesh Bhatt’s police interrogation claim

“I had met Sushant only twice. It has nothing to do with me, ”claims producer Mahesh Bhatt. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself. Mahesh Bhatt was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Monday, July 27 for questioning. He denied all allegations against him during the interrogation. He said he had nothing to do with Sushant’s death.

According to ANI, Mahesh Bhatt was interrogated for about two hours. In this interrogation he made several startling claims. According to him, it had nothing to do with Sushant’s personal life. He and Sushant had met only twice in their entire lives. He first met Sushant during the publication of a book in 2018. They then met for the second time in 2020. This time they only discussed film and social issues. He knew nothing about Riya and Sushant’s relationship. He never advised Rhea to leave Sushant. That is what Mahesh Bhatt said in the interrogation.

It has been more than a month since the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Police have so far questioned 38 people in the case. However, the exact cause of Sushant’s death is not yet clear. As a result, many actors and political leaders have started urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over the responsibility of Sushant’s death to the CBI.