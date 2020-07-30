Home » News » Bollywood » Richa Chadha’s adorable reply when asked about her marriage with Ali Fazal

This year many celebrities had to postpone their wedding due to Corona virus. It also includes Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. In April this year, the two had planned to get married, but due to Corona, they had to put forward their wedding date. Now Richa Chadha believes that it is difficult to get married to Ali Fazal this year.

“I might trip on that” @alifazal9 . . . . 🥭 #Repost @bridestodayin ・・・ “We were introduced in 2013, at the first meeting of our film ‘Fukrey’,” shares Richa. “He entered the room and did a pull-up on the door panel. I thought he was odd. He says he did it ‘to be cool’!” See our Guest Editors Richa Chadha (@therichachadha )and Ali Fazal (@alifazal9 ) showcase their undeniable chemistry in the finest of couture. Head to the link in bio to download your free copy of our June-July 2020 issue NOW. . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Fashion director: Mohan Neelakanthan (@mohanneelakantan) Deputy editor: Jahnavi Prasad (@jahnaviprasad) Contributing editor: Sandipan Dalal (@sandipandalal) . Photographer: Kay Sukumar (@kay_sukumar) Makeup: Harry Rajput (@harryrajput64) Hair: Flavien Heldt (@flavienheldt) at Faze Management (@fazemanagement) Photographer’s agency: (@fazemanagement) Production: P. Productions. (@p.productions_) Fashion assistant: Shruti Joshi (@shrutijoshi21) Fashion intern: Yashna Jain (@kouchpotateaux) Location: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar (@jwsahar) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bridestoday #bridestodaysigitalissue #alifazal #richachadha#bridaltrousseau #realbrides #realindianbride #bollywoodbride #bollywoodcouple #indianbride #indianwedding

In fact, recently Richa Chadha held a Q&A session on Instagram. During this, the fans asked him many questions. In such a situation, a fan said something about their marriage, which Richa Chadha got disappointed after reading. Fan wrote, “Bholi Madam (Richa Chadha) Today my friend Chuje had a dream that you and Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) are getting married.” Responding to this, Richa wrote, “And Sapna Broke … 2021 if you feel less wretched, you will think.

