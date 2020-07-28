Sushant Case: Karan Johar’s Dharma Production CEO Apoorva Mehta questioned

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Karan Johar is being trolled since the beginning. Many people are telling even Karan Johar responsible for Sushant’s death. Kangana Ranaut is constantly targeting Karan Johar.

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, director Mahesh Bhatt has been questioned on Monday. Now on Tuesday, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions of Karan Johar has reached Amboli Police Station to record his statement. Apoorva Mehta will be questioned in Sushant Singh Suicide case.

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, director Mahesh Bhatt has been questioned on Monday. Now on Tuesday, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions of Karan Johar has reached Amboli Police Station to record his statement. Apoorva Mehta will be questioned in Sushant Singh Suicide case. In this connection, the CEO of Dharma Production has been called for questioning. Sushant worked in the film Drive with Dharma Productions.

Let me tell you, seeing the tension in the Sushant case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that questions will also be asked from the manager of Karan Johar in the Sushant case. And Karan Johar himself can also be said to be present when needed. Kangana Ranaut also expressed displeasure after Anil Deshmukh’s statement. He said that why Karan Johar is not being questioned directly.