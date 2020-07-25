Vidya Balan picks up a pretty pink saree for Shakuntala Devi Movie Promotions!



Vidya Balan has been making conscious sartorial choices for the e-promotions of her film. With each look, the actress advocates the idea to support the ‘vocal for local’ initiative. She also explains how each of her outfits supports the Indian craftsmen.

“This Anavila linen saree not just is mindful in its resources but also thoughtful about the community weavers in Bengal where it was woven, or the block printers in Gujarat,” Vidya wrote about her pink saree in the caption.

It is quite noteworthy how Vidya styled her saree with minimal jewels and dramatic eye make-up. She simply opted for a statement ring and a pair of dainty earrings. As for the glam, she sported kohl-ed eyes and bold lips. A tiny bindi perfectly completed her look.

Earlier today, Vidya also shared a few pictures with caption “This salwar kameez has been made in a woven silk chanderi. The brand has used natural tie and dyed techniques and then dyed in natural organic indigo colours.” Check out her look here: