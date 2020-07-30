CASE FILED AGAINST NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI AND HIS FAMILY MEMBERS BY HIS ESTRANGED WIFE

A case has been filed against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family in Versova police station. An FIR was filed on July 27 by her wife Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey aka Aaliya Siddiqui.

As reported, nobody has been arrested in the case. Before filing the FIR, Aaliya has sent divorce and maintenance notice to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to Versova police, Sections 354, 323 (knowingly voluntarily injuring someone), 504 (intentionally insulting with intent to breach peace), 506(intimidation), and 34(general intent) have been filed against the actor and his family.

Aaliya has made allegations against Nawazuddin for hiding his brother’s ill behaviour. She said, “My niece told me that Badi Ammi, don’t send me with a younger uncle (Nawaz’s younger brother). He acts wrong, I don’t like him. Then I had my first doubt.” In the FIR, it is also mentioned that Minazuddin Siddiqui (Nawaz’s younger brother) has sexually abused her daughter in the year 2012 and has shown a pornographic content. On up fronting Minazuddin for his behaviour, Aaliya was beaten up by Minazuddin.

When Nawaz got to know about it, he asked Aaliya to solve it in between the 4 walls of the house as it will hamper his image in the industry and he has just started his career. Apart from this, Aaliya also made allegations against her father-in-law and mother-in-law for abusing and threatening her.

All of this has been done with Aaliya and still, Nawazuddin Siddique asked her not to file a complaint against it.