Different Shades Of Urmila Mahanta Captured By Ace Fashion Photographer Somsubhro Sarkaar

Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder and if the beholder is a person holding a Camera with impeccable technical skills and superlative artistic eye that makes even the mundane, extraordinary, then it’s simply icing on the cake.

That’s what makes ace photographer Somsubhro Sarkaar, a name to reckon with in fashion and advertising photography. A photographer with an eye for detail; where every frame speaks a thousand words.

His recent venture with Urmila Mahanta has brought alive different shades of her In the most elegant and passionate manner. In his pursuit to capture Urmila in different moods has revealed her in an avatar never seen before.

The very talented and versatile Urmila Mahanta is an award-winning actress (7th Assam State Best Actress award, Best Actor-Female in Patna International Film Festival 2016, Best Actress –Prag Cine Awards North East 2016, Best Artist Award -1st Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards 2016, Dalmia Young Achiever Award 2017 (Film/Acting), Youth Of The Year Award 2017 by Needs, “Best Emerging actress, National” at 4th Lake City International Film Festival 2019) is a graduate from FTII.

The Portrait Series emphasises on the characters she played in this national and international award-winning films. A small recognizable identity has been fused with her portraits to celebrate her celluloid journey. Her expressions from 24 frames per second are now frozen in a single frame. Hoping with bated breath that you will love and admire this new ideation process of mine.

Som adds, “When I first met Urmita to discuss the idea, I realised she is a perfect choice, she, not only understand what’s best for her but also value one’s idealogy. Working with her was a great experience and we are coming up with something really amazing… can’t reveal right now..” he smiles.

Som Sarkaar is truly a great and a very inspiring photographer, someone who have helped the talents a lot, we wish him all the best.

