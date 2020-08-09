Facing the casting couch for 15 years, Shah Rukh’s heroine ‘Khallas Girl’ is now a BJP leader.

Isha was born in a family in Mangalore. Everyone at home is connected to the world of education. Isha herself was a meritorious student. She studied biology at the undergraduate level.

Along with her studies, she entered the Miss India pageant in 1995. She also got the crown of ‘Miss Talent’.

Isha worked in her first film in Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan in a small role. The name of the movie is ‘Fiza’.

Isha easily captivates the audience due to her height and presence on the screen. After that, she also made a splash in item dance in Prakash Jha’s film.

However, she made her Bollywood debut as a heroine opposite Sunil Shetty in ‘Peer Ishq Aur Mohabbatein’. In the beginning, Isha used to model one brand after another. She has been seen in advertisements for multiple brands including L’Oreal, Ponds, Coke.

Isha faced the casting couch when she was just 15 years old. Behind the scenes is a famous Bollywood actor. However, the heroine never revealed her name publicly.

She acted in Ramgopal Verma’s film ‘Company’ with Ajay Devgan. Isha became known as ‘Khallas Girl’ for a special song in this movie. The ‘Most Exciting New Face’ award also went to Bollywood.

Her performances in movies like ‘Dil Ka Rishta’, ‘Dorna Mana Hai’, ‘Pinjar’ garnered critical acclaim. The film ‘Pinjar’ also won a national award. Isha was also seen in a small role in JP Dutt’s LOC Cargill.

One of the breaks in Isha’s life was acting opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She played the role of Don’s girlfriend Anita. Later he also acted in the film ‘Hello’. This film is based on author Chetan Bhagat’s ‘One Night at Call Center’.

However, Isha could not maintain that standard in Bollywood even after acting with Shah Rukh. Her personal life was also in turmoil. Isha’s first love was Bollywood actor Indra Kumar. However, they were not married. Indra Kumar died of a heart attack at the age of 43. After his death, his wife Sonal said, “Indra never forgot Isha. I knew it at the time of marriage. “

Later, Isha was introduced to hotelier Timmy Narang. Both of them liked each other. Preity Zinta made them talk. Then in 2009 Isha tied the knot in the presence of close friends and relatives.

Actress Isha Kopikar officially joined the BJP in January this year. She joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. She has been appointed the president of the women’s section of the party’s transport branch.