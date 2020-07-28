FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty & 5 Others Filed

In latest development to the Sushant Rajput’s death probe, on Tuesday, the actor’s father has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. The FIR has been lodged against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Five other persons have also been reportedly booked for ‘abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy’.

In his complaint, Sushant’s father has accused Rhea of conspiracy, taking money from him and abetting Rajput’s suicide. Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost 20 days back for nearly 11 hours in the case.

FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

A four-member team of Patna police is in Mumbai for investigation. The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 340 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Sushant’s family reportedly said that they had no knowledge of him suffering from depression or any other psychological problem, and are unhappy about people peddling the mental health narrative, sources said.