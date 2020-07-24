5 times Digangana Suryavanshi rocked the princess look!

Digangana Suryavanshi who’s lovingly called Princess by her fans has often rocked dreamy dresses that make her look like a real princess!

Her fans even make paintings and drawings of the actress reimagined as a princess. With her alluring eyes, gentle voice, to her graceful walk, we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a doll made after her!

Digangana is the only actress in the industry who’s been given the ‘Princess’ tag, and has stunned us with her ethereal looks in dreamy outfits.

While some pictures look like they’re straight out a Disney movie, others give us the more modern-princess vibes. Here are some of the ‘Princess’ looks she rocked in the past couple of years.

Digangana is currently gearing up to resume shoot for her Telugu film, Seetimaarr where she’s paired opposite actor Gopichand. The shoot is set to resume in the month of August.