Good news for fans as new episodes of Roja to go air from 27th July, Monday!

The Tamil television industry recently resumed work after almost a hiatus of four months. While TV channels continued to keep its audience entertained with reruns of old shows, the top rated show in Tamil Nadu – Roja, which airs on Sun TV, is finally coming back with brand new episodes, much to the delight of its fans. The new episodes will start airing from 27th July onwards.

The show featuring Priyanka Nalkari and Sibbu Suryan in lead roles has garnered huge popularity and multiple accolades over the years and has been the top show across Tamil Nadu for several months before the lockdown ensued. However, the impending comeback of the soap has a special treat in store for all its fans as renowned Tamil actress, Yashika Aannand will make a special appearance playing herself on the first on-hour long episode of the show.

Commenting on her experience with the cast Yashika said, “Roja has always been one of my favourite shows to watch on TV. When I got an opportunity to play a small part in its first episode after this unfortunate lockdown, I was more than happy to be a part of it. It’s also my small way of bringing happiness and entertainment in these difficult times to so many families all across.”

Catch all-new episodes of Roja, Monday to Saturday only on Sun TV at 7:00 PM