HARDIK PANDYA AND NATASA STANKOVIC BLESSED WITH A BABY BOY

It’s an ‘Awww’ moment now, as Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic have become parents to a baby boy today.

At the beginning of 2020, the couple announced their engagement on social media with pictures and videos of the romantic proposal, and now they have a cute little bundle of joy.

As soon as Natasa gave birth to the baby, Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram and shared the best news of his baby boy. He shared a small glimpse of his baby as he seems excited about the new parenthood. In his caption, “We are blessed with our baby boy,” followed by heart emoticons.

Before this, the couple has shared excitement about their baby’s arrival and regularly treated their fans with cute pictures of a maternity shoot. A few months ago, Hardik and Natasa had an intimate baby shower and announced the pregnancy. The caption read, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited about this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”