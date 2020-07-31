How did Riya Chakraborty’s entry happen in Sushant Singh Rajput’s life?

Actress Riya Chakraborty has been in the news ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Both Sushant and Riya were often seen together. Then whether it is a party, outside the gym or in a restaurant. Both of them never said anything openly about their relationship. But a month after Sushant’s death, Riya Chakraborty broke her silence and told on social media page that she was Sushant’s girlfriend. Riya had also told in a statement to the police that she was Sushant’s girlfriend.

But now Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has lodged an FIR against him in Patna Police. According to the Patna Police, KK Singh has spoken out against Riya Chakraborty in the FIR for raising money and committing suicide. However, a few days ago, Riya Chakraborty herself tweeted to Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Riya Chakraborty was born on 1 July 1992 in Bengaluru (Karnataka) to a Bengali family. Riya did her early studies at Army School, Ambala. Riya Chakraborty started her career in 2009 with the small screen MTV reality show Teen Deeva. She was not the winner of the show, but definitely finished second. She then appeared to host several shows on MTV, such as MTV What’s Up, Tick Talks College Beat and MTV Gone in 60.

Riya Chakraborty worked in South Indian films after working on the small screen. In 2012, he got a chance to work in the first Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega and then in 2013 in the first Bollywood film ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’. Saqib Salim was seen in this film with Riya. In 2014, Riya also worked in the film Sonali Cable with Ali Fazal. After 2014, Riya got a small role in the Yash Raj banner film Bank Chor in 2017 and in the same year in the film Half Girlfriend and Dobara: See Your Evil. Riya Chakraborty got a big chance in the film Jalebi in 2018.

Riya played an important role in four films as an actress, but all those films did not earn well at the box office nor did she gain popularity. Riya and Sushant Singh Rajput were seen together in the film of noted director Rumi Jaffrey. The title of this film was not revealed yet. Riya is believed to have met Sushant Singh at a party. Both used to go to the same gym. On 14 June Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home. Police have termed it a suicide but are investigating the cause. Mumbai Police has also questioned Riya Chakraborty in this case and now Patna Police is also under investigation after the FIR was registered in Patna.