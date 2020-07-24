Kangana Ranaut back to Mumbai from her hometown Manali in order to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Kangana Ranaut had been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actress, who is currently at her home in Manali, has been asked to appear before the Bandra police to record her statement. This was the second summon issued to the actress.

In her statement, Kangana Ranaut further asked if it is possible for an officer to be sent at her Manali residence to record her statement. The statement, sent through her lawyer, also mentioned that if she could respond to the queries after they are sent to her. Another option given by the actress is that she could connect via some electronic medium and record her statement.

The statement concludes reading ‘The entire nation is shaken by the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput and we hope a thorough and transparent investigation will be done,in order for him to get justice’.

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer confirmed to NDTV that his client has received summon from the police. He added that his team has informed the police that Kangana Ranaut is in Manali since March 17 and has requested police to send a team to the state to interrogate her in person.

On Wednesday a Twitter handle @Teamkanganaranaut tweeted that the actress hasn’t received any formal letter from the police to appear before them to record her statement. The tweet read, “There is no formal summon sent to Kangana, Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice. Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice .”

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

The police have so far questioned a few Bollywood personalities in the case, including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, YRFs casting director Shanoo Sharma and film critic Rajeev Masand.