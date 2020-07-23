Lara Dutta Bhupathi endorses celebrity coach Shayamal Vallabhjee’s book Breathe Believe Balance

Shayamal Vallabhjee has turned author for his recently released book Breathe Believe Balance. Numerous celebrities tweeted about the book on their profiles, including former Miss Universe Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

The actress commented,” I was personally drawn to how the book blends spirituality and science. Inspiring, uplifting, and thought-provoking, I wish I had read something like this twenty years ago.”

Lara Dutta Bhupathi congratulated Shayamal Vallabhjee personally on the release of his new book and has completed reading Breathe Believe Balance.

The book by Shayamal Vallabhjee is a guide to self-discovery. Breathe Believe Balance guides you to take a closer and deeper look at your life. It includes personally curated questionnaires and scientific analysis of the human psyche to help one in the journey of self-transformation.

In the midst of lockdown, mental health coach Shayamal Vallabhjee feels he is blessed. With many grappling with a confluence of emotions like anxiety, frustration and uncertainty, the sports scientist and motivational speaker finds himself connecting with people more during this period. Having worked for over two decades with celebrated athletes, including Olympians, the fitness guru who is set to launch his next book Breathe Believe Balance.

The book Breathe Believe Balance is an absolute need for people struggling with mental health in these hard times. The book by Shayamal Vallabhjee is designed in a way to help people cope up. The book is available on Amazon at an affordable cost for the young and restless to find their answers to the most profound questions in life.