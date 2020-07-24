MX Player re-launches their hit series Mannphodganj Ki Binny

Marriages are made in heaven, but for the ones on Earth – it’s very difficult to be sure that they are picking the “right one” for sharing their lifetime. Such is the case of Mannphodganj’s Binny as well – she’s modern, she’s good looking and as the most sought-after girl in this small town, she is faced with multiple rishtas that has created a problem of plenty in her life!

There’s the shy, sweet and gullible ‘Maa Ka Ladka’, the ‘Full Majnu’ who is the madly in love with her, the ‘NRI stud’ – perfect on paper and virtually available to romance and finally the ‘Bad Boy’–who is still oh-so-good! She is spoilt for choices but Pranati Rai Prakash who plays Binny says it’s ok to test the waters.

A fashion model and winner of India’s Next Top Model 2016, Pranati spoke about her character in Mannphodganj Ki Binny and said, “Choosing a life partner is a big deal and, in my opinion, it’s alright to want to test the waters before making a decision. Binny is an independent girl who likes to make her own decisions, and playing this character opened me up to a lot of set ways I think we should reconsider. Everyone should get a chance to choose who they like and who they don’t, one shouldn’t have to be apologetic for that.”

The 10 episodic series sees an ensemble cast of Anurag Sinha, Aru Krishnank, Abhinav Anand, Samar Vermani, Alka Kaushal, Atul Srivastava, Kritika, Fahmaan Khan in key roles.