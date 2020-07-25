Parle-G partners with Vidya Balan’s movie ‘Shakuntala Devi’ to celebrate the Math Genius

Parle Products has declared its association with the film ‘Shankunatala Devi’ with the dispatch of another co-marked video on Amazon Prime Video which will be advanced on OTT and computerized stages. Including the lead entertainer of the film, Vidya Balan, the association amalgamates the splendor of Shakuntala Devi, an arithmetic virtuoso, with Parle-G to underscore how Parle-G has supported ‘Virtuoso personalities’ since ages.

Parle-G tries to show the message of ‘G Maane Genius and Genius yaani Shankutala Devi’ with this affiliation. The co-marked video shows fearlessness, certainty and gives a brief look at Shakuntala Devi’s excursion from being a kid wonder to increasing worldwide acknowledgment as the ‘human PC’.

The film, ‘Shankuntala Devi’ which will be discharged on Amazon Prime Video on July 31st, is a biopic dependent on the numerical wizard who carried on with her life on her own terms. While the film pays tribute to her virtuoso as a mathematician, it likewise refines her as a lady and mother, in attempting to catch her unstoppable soul. Told through the perspective of her relationship with her little girl Anu, the film features their totally different battles and desires. Vidya Balan’s appeal and splendid screen nearness as the lead on-screen character in the film makes it an ideal reward for the crowd.

Expressing his delight on this association, Mayank Shah, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products said, “This partnership is an honest effort to communicate our brand philosophy in an authentic and engaging manner. Since the inception of our brand, our goal has been to build positive inspiration for kids over generations to encourage them to reach the pinnacle of success. Our association with the movie ‘Shankutala Devi’ which is based on the world-renowned mathematician, has been an exciting move as it is in the lines of creating genius which is Parle G’s core message.” He concluded, “This partnership celebrates what sets us apart, which is the generations of children that go above and beyond exploring possibilities in a way that makes their little world and imagination better.”